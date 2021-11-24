OSU No. 7 in CFP rankings

The Cowboys are positioned well, with two games remaining against current top 10-ranked CFP teams remaining. They will face No. 10 Oklahoma in this weekend's Bedlam tilt. The Cowboys are in the Big 12 Championship game regardless of the Bedlam result. With a win over OU and Baylor win over Texas Tech, the Cowboys will face No. 8 Baylor in the championship game. With a Bedlam loss or BU loss to Tech, the two Oklahoma teams would have a rematch the following week in the title game.

Among the teams in front of the Cowboys in the latest CFP rankings, there are looming matchups that will hand two of the current top six losses. No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 5 this on Saturday/ Assuming both teams win their final regular season game, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama will have a rematch in the SEC championship game. Georgia takes on 3-8 Georgia Tech this weekend, while the title has its annual rivalry game with 6-5 Auburn.

In all, the Pokes do not completely control their destiny in the CFP rankings. Alabama and Michigan losses combined with two more OSU wins would certainly move the Cowboys up two spots. In order to get into the top four, they'll need to jump either Cincinnati (currently No. 4) or Notre Dame (No. 6). The ideal scenario for OSU in doing that and in general is to win Bedlam this weekend and then beat Baylor for a second time in the championship game.