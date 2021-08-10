OSU No. 22 in preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason edition of the 2021 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday included Oklahoma State at No. 22 in the poll.

The Cowboys inclusion continues a solid streak of representation in the preseason coaches poll. OSU has been in the preseason top 25 in the coaches poll in five of the past six and eight of the past 11 years. They have also at minimum received votes in the preseason coaches poll each of the past 15 seasons.

Based on the initial coaches poll, OSU will not face another member of the preseason coaches poll until the sixth game of the 2021 season when they travel to Austin to face No. 19 Texas on October 16. The following week, OSU travels to preseason No. 8 Iowa State. Oklahoma rounds out the Cowboys' top 25 preseason opponents, with the Bedlam rival Sooners at No. 3. The two Oklahoma schools square off in the regular-season finale on Nov. 27.

Non-conference foes Boise State (27th) and Tulsa (6) received votes, while Big 12 members TCU (48) and West Virginia (4) also fell in the "others receiving votes" category.

2021 Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll (Aug. 10)

1. Alabama - 1621

2. Clemson - 1508

3. Oklahoma - 1481

4. Ohio State - 1435

5. Georgia - 1386

6. Texas A&M - 1286

7. Notre Dame - 1139

8. Iowa State - 1131

9. North Carolina - 999

10. Cincinnati - 979

11. Florida - 870

12. Oregon - 842

13. Louisiana State - 664

14. Southern California - 655

15. Wisconsin - 654

16. Miami - 575

17. Indiana - 573

18. Iowa - 554

19. Texas - 427

20. Penn State - 422

21. Washington - 404

22. Oklahoma State - 216

23. UL Lafayette - 153

24. Coastal Carolina - 150

25. Mississippi – 149

Others Receiving Votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.