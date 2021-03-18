OStateIllustrated - OSU mourns loss of former player, coach

STILLWATER – Bill Young, beloved football coach and defensive coordinator from Oklahoma State’s 2011 Big 12 championship team, has passed away. He was 74 years old.

A 1968 OSU graduate, Young was a three-year starter for the Cowboys and an Academic All-Big Eight selection in his playing days. After graduation, he immediately took a job as OSU’s junior varsity offensive coach and defensive line coach. That set him on the path of a coaching career that spanned 50 years until he retired in December of 2018.

He held the title of defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Miami (Fla.), USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Kansas and Tulsa. His coaching career also included stops with the Detroit Lions, Arizona State, Iowa State and six years in Oklahoma prep ranks.

In addition to helping guide the Cowboys to a Big 12 title and a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2011, he also served as an assistant under Jim Stanley when OSU won the Big Eight in 1976.

Young served as defensive coordinator for the 2007 Kansas team that won the Orange Bowl and was defensive line coach for Arizona State’s 1986 team that beat Michigan to win the Rose Bowl. He coached in 22 bowl games during his career.

Young was highly regarded for his combination of knowledge, decency, humility and sense of humor.

“Bill Young was a first-class person, a first-class coach and he made the world a better place,” said Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy.

Services are pending.