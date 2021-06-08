OSU football sets home & home with Alabama

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the Crimson Tide visiting Stillwater on Sept. 23, 2028 and the Cowboys traveling to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.

The two schools have met only once before, with Oklahoma State a 34-31 winner over Alabama at the 2006 Independence Bowl.

The upcoming series with Alabama is the latest in home-and-home Power-Five scheduling from Oklahoma State, who already has lined up future dates with Arizona State (2022 and 2023), Arkansas (2024 and 2027 and again in 2032 and 2033), Oregon (2025 and 2026) and Nebraska (2034 and 2035).

Looking back and not counting bowl games, OSU has scheduled a number of Power Five opponents in recent years, headlined by a home-and-home series with Georgia (2007 and 2009) and neutral site openers against Mississippi State (2013) and Florida State (2014).

A look at OSU’s upcoming non-conference games against Power Five opponents:

2022 Sept. 10 vs. Arizona State (Stillwater)

2023 Sept. 9 at Arizona State (Tempe)

2024 Sept. 7 vs. Arkansas (Stillwater)

2025 Sept. 6 at Oregon (Eugene)

2026 Sept. 12 vs. Oregon (Stillwater)

2027 Sept. 11 at Arkansas (Fayetteville)

2028 Sept. 23 vs. Alabama (Stillwater)

2029 Sept. 15 at Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

2032 Sept. 18 Arkansas (Stillwater)

2033 Sept. 10 at Arkansas (Fayetteville)

2034 Sept. 16 at Nebraska (Lincoln)

2035 Sept. 15 vs. Nebraska (Stillwater)

