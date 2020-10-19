OStateIllustrated - OSU Covid Update: Zero active cases

Oklahoma State football's unplanned two-week hiatus was reason for some concern for coaches and fans alike since players were allowed to return home or travel elsewhere both weekends, upping the chances for exposure to Covid somewhat. The numbers released by the school on Monday morning definitely fall in the "so far, so good" realm.

One week ago, OSU had five total active cases - three in football and two in cross country. This week, it's zeroes across the board.

That is no active cases in OSU sports. Not in football or cross country and not in any of the sports currently in their offseason.

It's also the first time since the school started releasing athletics case numbers in August that there were no active cases to report.

The cumulative case total for OSU athletics stands at 128, the same number as last week's update.