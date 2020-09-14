OStateIllustrated - OSU Covid-19 update

Oklahoma State athletics released their latest COVID-19 testing results on Monday afternoon. It's good news in most areas, especially given that the city of Stillwater's case numbers have exploded recently.

Total active cases are at 11, down from 19 one week ago.

Football currently has 0 active cases, which is a big change from last week when the Cowboys had 7 active cases.

Soccer is the lone area where numbers have gone up, with four current active cases. The team had one active case last week.

Cross country again holds steady with zero active cases.

All other sports (offseason) saw their active cases move down, from 11 last week to seven.