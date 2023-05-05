STILLWATER – Mike Marsh, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward, is joining the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program.

A stalwart in the low post who featured prominently at Jacksonville the past two seasons, Marsh has 36 career Division I starts to his credit and averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Dolphins on 55.2 percent shooting from the field a season ago.

In 2021-22, he led the Atlantic Sun in offensive rebounding percentage.

“We are excited to welcome Mike Marsh to Cowboy Basketball,” OSU head coach Mike Boynton said. “Mike brings a physical interior presence that can immediately impact next year’s team.”

A native of Columbia, S.C., where he played for coach Brandon Wallace – a Boynton teammate at the University South Carolina – Marsh redshirted as a freshman at USC Salkehatchie before transferring to Dodge City CC, where he averaged 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on 67 percent shooting from the field.

He transferred to Jacksonville prior to the 2021-22 season and in his first year there, started 22 games for a Dolphins team that went 21-10 overall and was 11-5 in conference play.

“His experience will add great value to our group,” Boynton said. “His ability to score in the post and defend with physicality will be welcomed.”

Marsh is the second Division I transfer to choose the Cowboys this offseason, joining guard Javon Small, who led East Carolina in scoring a year ago.

Marsh and Small add to a 2023 Oklahoma State recruiting class that garnered a top 10 national ranking from 247sports (No. 8), Rivals (No. 9) and ESPN (No. 10) even before their arrival.

OSU’s incoming class also includes McDonald's All-American Brandon Garrison (Del City, Okla.), Team USA U18 standout Eric Dailey Jr., a pair of top-150 national recruits in Justin McBride (Plano, Texas) and Jamyron Keller (Killeen, Texas) and Connor Dow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)