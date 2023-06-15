The NCBWA released its All-America teams on Wednesday and a pair of Cowboys were tabbed as third-team All-Americans.

Freshman outfielder Nolan Schubart and junior right-handed pitcher Isaac Stebens earned the honors.

A true frosh from Durand, Mich., Schubart posted a .338 batting average, while hitting 20 doubles, 17 home runs and driving in 74 runs. His 74 RBI were second-most in the Big 12, and the most by an OSU player since Tyler Mach drove in 81 in the 2007 season.

It's the second AA honor for Schubart, who was also named to the Collegiate Baseball third-team All-America. He was also tabbed as a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA.

A transfer from Cowley County (KS) Community College, Stebens posted a Big 12-leading 2.24 ERA and went 4-1 on the season. Working out of the bullpen, Stebens also had six saves and a team-high 28 appearances.

In 64 1/3 innings, Stebens racked up 85 strikeouts, which ranks seventh in the Big 12, and he also ranks in the top 10 in the conference in saves, opponent batting average (.212) and appearances.