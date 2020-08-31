OStateIllustrated - OSU Athletics updates Covid numbers

In what is now looking like regular, weekly updates on Monday's, Oklahoma State athletics has released Covid testing and results. The numbers are through August 27th.

Total Active Cases: 5

Football Active Cases: 2

Soccer Active Cases: 0

Cross Country Active Cases: 0

All Other Sports Active Cases: 3

Cumulative Cases to Date (all sports since June 1): 82

That's an increase of one active case in the week between August 20 and 27. The one new case falls in the "All Other Sports" category. Football is holding steady at two, while soccer and cross-country (the other two fall sports) remain at zero.