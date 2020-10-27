OStateIllustrated - OSU Athletics: Second straight week of zero Covid cases

Oklahoma State's weekly Covid update brought great news for the second straight week on Monday afternoon. Cowboy athletic programs have zero active Covid cases across the board.

That's two weeks in a row with zero active cases. That number is surprising for a couple of reasons: rising case numbers nationally and globally and OSU football's back-to-back weekends off, where returning home was allowed.

Across all programs at the school, OSU athletics has seen 128 total cases since the school began testing athletes on June 1.