OStateIllustrated - OSU Athletics: Full capacity, immediately

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State Athletics returns to full capacity for its remaining home sporting events in the spring of 2021.

This goes into effect with Sunday’s Bedlam softball game in Stillwater, and continues with the six remaining Cowboy baseball games at O’Brate Stadium.

“I can’t wait to see what O’Brate Stadium looks like when it’s packed,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. “Crowds to this point have been fantastic, so I can’t even imagine the energy in our park once all of our fans are allowed in.”

Sunday’s Cowgirl softball game against Oklahoma will have limited tickets available at the gate. OSU baseball hosts Baylor from May 14-16 and New Orleans from May 20-22. Tickets for both series go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at okstate.com/tickets or by calling/texting 877-ALL-4-OSU.

Masks are required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking, and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout Cowgirl Stadium and O’Brate Stadium. Mobile tickets and parking passes will be in use, and OSU’s clear-bag policy remains in effect.