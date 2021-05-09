 OStateIllustrated - OSU Athletics: Full capacity, immediately
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 11:04:45 -0500') }} baseball Edit

OSU Athletics: Full capacity, immediately

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State Athletics returns to full capacity for its remaining home sporting events in the spring of 2021.

This goes into effect with Sunday’s Bedlam softball game in Stillwater, and continues with the six remaining Cowboy baseball games at O’Brate Stadium.

“I can’t wait to see what O’Brate Stadium looks like when it’s packed,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. “Crowds to this point have been fantastic, so I can’t even imagine the energy in our park once all of our fans are allowed in.”

Sunday’s Cowgirl softball game against Oklahoma will have limited tickets available at the gate. OSU baseball hosts Baylor from May 14-16 and New Orleans from May 20-22. Tickets for both series go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at okstate.com/tickets or by calling/texting 877-ALL-4-OSU.

Masks are required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking, and hand sanitizing stations are available throughout Cowgirl Stadium and O’Brate Stadium. Mobile tickets and parking passes will be in use, and OSU’s clear-bag policy remains in effect.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL29zdS1hdGhsZXRpY3MtZnVsbC1jYXBhY2l0eS1pbW1l ZGlhdGVseSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZva2xhaG9tYXN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGb3N1LWF0aGxldGljcy1mdWxsLWNhcGFjaXR5LWltbWVkaWF0ZWx5JmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxMzEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK