OStateIllustrated - OSU Athletics COVID-19 update

Oklahoma State athletics released their weekly COVID-19 update on Monday evening and there are currently a total of four active cases among the school's programs. The numbers are valid as of Sunday, October 4.

The total number of active cases stands at four - which is the same number as last week. The distribution of those four cases has changed, however.

Last week, OSU football had zero active cases. This week, they have three. With a bye this weekend, it could give those three active cases time to recover and be cleared in advance of OSU's Oct. 17th trip to Baylor.

The previous week's four cases were one in cross country and three in the "All other sports" category (all programs in their offseasons). This week, cross country is back to zero, where they have been in most updates over the last two months. All other sports has the one other active case this week.

Since June 1, all sports combined have seen a cumulative total of 124 cases.