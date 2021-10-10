OSU at Texas set for 11 a.m. kick

Immediately following the University of Texas's loss to Oklahoma, the Big 12 Conference and its TV partners announced that Oklahoma State's trip to Austin next weekend will be an 11 A.M. kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally by FOX.

The game had previously been on hold by the TV partners, in the six-day window they have a couple of times to invoke per season. The OSU-UT game was set last Monday for either 11 A.M. on FOX or 6:30 P.M. on ABC. The latter slot went to TCU at Oklahoma.