OStateIllustrated - OSU at Baylor postponed

Covid has now greatly affected the Oklahoma State season. It wasn't an outbreak in Stillwater that caused it, but rather one in Waco. Earlier this week, Baylor suspended football operations due to a Covid outbreak in the program. The conference announced that the game will not be played on Saturday and has been rescheduled.

"The Big 12 Conference announces the postponement of the Saturday, October 17, Oklahoma State at Baylor football game. Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants."

If OSU or Baylor are in the running for an appearance in the title game, or the game could affect the standings at the top otherwise, the championship game would move to December 19. If the outcome would have no effect on the top two standings, the game would be played on the same day as the title game.