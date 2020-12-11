OStateIllustrated - OSU at Baylor: In Doubt

The school has temporarily closed all of its football facilities in an effort to stem the tide. At the same time, a statement from BU A.D. Mack Rhoades says that the program remains focused on competing against OSU this weekend.

Texas at Kansas and Oklahoma at West Virginia have already been wiped from Saturday's slate due to Covid issues.

The Bears (and Cowboys as well) will need to make it through Friday's Covid testing and survive with enough players available to complete both schools' regular season slate. For their part, OSU coaches and players seem hopeful that the game will go on as scheduled.

The game was previously scheduled for Oct. 17, but was rescheduled due to Covid issues at Baylor. It was the only OSU game affected by Covid after the season began (the opener with Tulsa was pushed back one week).