On to Round 2

Year one of the Steve Lutz era of Oklahoma State basketball will continue on for another few days (at least) after the Cowboys defeated Wichita State 89-79 in the NIT Tournament on Tuesday.

Senior Bryce Thompson led the Cowboys with 23 points and five steals. Abou Ousmane added 13, while Jamyron Keller and Khalil Brantley both had a dozen.

OSU awaits the winner of 1-seed SMU and UNI. Those two play in Dallas on Wednesday night at 8 CDT on ESPN2. OSU could play another game in Gallagher-Iba Arena, if UNI happens to win that game. Check out Lutz, Thompson and Brandon Newman's post-game session with the media below.