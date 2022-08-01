Oliver named to Bednarik watch list

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver is one of 90 players on the watch list for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

It's the second major watch list Oliver has been added to, along with him being named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list last week.

Oliver is one of just 8 sophomores named to the Bednarik watch list. He's on it due to a tremendous freshman season that saw him unanimous Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors and freshman All-America honors. He was also one of three finalists for the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award last season.