OL George Fitzpatrick lands new major offer
George Fitzpatrick recently received an offer from Notre Dame which was definitely surprising for many reasons, one being that he has not had a ton of communication with the Irish staff yet.Still, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news