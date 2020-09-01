OStateIllustrated - Oklahoma State Athletics Enters Branding Partnership With INFLCR

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State Athletics and INFLCR have announced a 5-year branding partnership that will empower OSU student-athletes on social media and bring the Cowboys and Cowgirls to the forefront of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) solutions.

The INFLCR software and mobile app will allow OSU student-athletes to become their own brand ambassadors, giving players, coaches and staff across all 16 sports instant access to photos and videos from the Oklahoma State creative teams, national media outlets and photo wire services, as well as educational tools and analytics to enhance their digital performance.

Oklahoma State football, as well as Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball will also utilize INFLCR's new NIL Data Services suite, setting the stage for OSU to be prepared for a new era in college sports around Name, Image, & Likeness opportunities for student-athletes.

The new Data Services offering from INFLCR is the first of several products that the company will be rolling out as part of an innovative NIL Suite. Data Services combines custom reporting with digital education and content consulting for student-athletes, coaches, and the athletic program social media accounts.

The leader in digital content delivery, INFLCR serves more than 100 NCAA collegiate athletic programs, representing more than 700 teams and more than 22,000 athletes.

What They're Saying About INFLCR

OSU football head coach Mike Gundy

"I'm excited to announce an exclusive partnership with INFLCR, an industry leader in Name, Image and Likeness. This allows our student-athletes to tell their stories, grow their audiences and build their brands."

OSU basketball head coach Mike Boynton

"INFLCR is an elite brand-management tool, and we truly believe it's going to take our program and our players to a whole new level. It's going to allow them to put themselves in a position to be empowered to tell their stories. At OSU, we want to continue to push the envelope and put our players in a position to control their own messaging."

INFLCR founder and CEO Jim Cavale

"From the start of our conversations, the administration at Oklahoma State really got it about how empowering the student-athlete with content is a win-win for the athlete and for the program. As they compete on a national stage in the Big 12, there is a tremendous opportunity for OSU student-athletes to build their personal brands. In the era of NIL, this will have a tangible value. Oklahoma State is investing in editorial-content delivery to help its athletes maximize those commercial opportunities."

How INFLCR works

INFLCR's platform helps clients like Oklahoma State send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors.

Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts.

After the fact, Oklahoma State is able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.

OSU plans to use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.