After Cowboy linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa last weekend, it turns out he's not the only one with a positive test.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Klintworth said this morning that 150 tests have been administered via OSU athletics. That's staff, admin and student-athletes. Of those 150, three came back as positive for COVID-19. All three are student-athletes. Ogbongbemiga and the other two SA's will now fall under the protocol established for OSU athletics.

The affected student-athletes will enter quarantine in separate housing set aside for that specific purpose. Contact-tracing will be done and other student-athletes could be forced to quarantine as well. For the initial three SA's, a negative COVID-19 test will be required before they are able to return to team activities.