{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 11:58:45 -0500') }}

Ogbongbemegia, others test positive for COVID-19

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
After Cowboy linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa last weekend, it turns out he's not the only one with a positive test.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Klintworth said this morning that 150 tests have been administered via OSU athletics. That's staff, admin and student-athletes. Of those 150, three came back as positive for COVID-19. All three are student-athletes. Ogbongbemiga and the other two SA's will now fall under the protocol established for OSU athletics.

The affected student-athletes will enter quarantine in separate housing set aside for that specific purpose. Contact-tracing will be done and other student-athletes could be forced to quarantine as well. For the initial three SA's, a negative COVID-19 test will be required before they are able to return to team activities.

