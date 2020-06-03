Ogbongbemegia, others test positive for COVID-19
After Cowboy linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa last weekend, it turns out he's not the only one with a positive test.
After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.— Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020
Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Klintworth said this morning that 150 tests have been administered via OSU athletics. That's staff, admin and student-athletes. Of those 150, three came back as positive for COVID-19. All three are student-athletes. Ogbongbemiga and the other two SA's will now fall under the protocol established for OSU athletics.
The affected student-athletes will enter quarantine in separate housing set aside for that specific purpose. Contact-tracing will be done and other student-athletes could be forced to quarantine as well. For the initial three SA's, a negative COVID-19 test will be required before they are able to return to team activities.
For the record: @OSUAthletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate— Kevin Klintworth (@KKlintworth) June 3, 2020