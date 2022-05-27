Non-Con kickoff times, TV set

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State University announced the kickoff times and television plan for their first three games of the 2022 football season.

The non-conference slate includes three home games and one FCS opponent.

The September 1, Thursday night season-opener will be against Central Michigan and will kick off at 6 p.m. CT. FS1 will handle the broadcast. OSU is 11-0 in Thursday night games in head coach Mike Gundy's tenure and eight of those were in the regular season.

The Thursday game will give the Cowboys a few extra days to prepare for the non-con's premier opponent - Arizona State. The Pokes and Sun Devils are slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick on September 10. The contest will be televised on ESPN2.

It is OSU's first matchup with ASU since 1993. The Cowboys will host former players for the annual Cowboy Football Reunion and the 2002 Houston Bowl champion squad will be honored.

OSU will round out the non-conference by hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a 6 p.m. CT kick on September 17th, televised on ESPN+, It will be OSU's first matchup all-time with the Golden Lions. Gundy holds a perfect 13-0 record against FCS opponents.

In addition to those kickoff times, it was also announced that OSU’s matchup against West Virginia on November 26 will be shown on a to-be-determined ESPN linear platform. Kickoff time and network information will be determined with the 12-day or 6-day selection process to be used throughout the season.