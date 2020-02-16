News More News
Moncrieffe names Final 3, sets announcement

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe announced his final three schools on Saturday, Oklahoma State among them.The four-star forward listed his final three as Seton Hall, OSU and Georgetown.

