Martin tabbed by Lombardi

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin is one of 77 FBS players on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award, it was announced Monday by the Rotary Club of Houston.

Martin is one of 10 players from the Big 12 named to the watch list, and one of just three from the conference at the defensive end position. The Rotary Lombardi Award annually goes to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Martin heads into his super senior season as one of nine Cowboys who have elected to take advantage of their extra season of eligibility. An established veteran on the defensive side of the ball, Martin’s 50 career games played in are the most on the OSU roster and his 22 career starts are tied for second most on the defense entering 2022. He comes off his best season of his career in 2021 where he was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team by the coaches in the conference after racking up 41 tackles, which were most on the OSU defensive line, and ranked second in sacks (9.0) and third in tackles for loss (14.0).

The Lombardi Award winner will be chosen from the four finalists named in November. Committee members will then vote to select the winner they regard as the best lineman in college football. The finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 23 and the winner will be selected on Dec. 7.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.