Martin, Oliver named to Nagurski Watch List

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State defensive ends Brock Martin and Collin Oliver are two of 85 FBS players on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, it was announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.

Martin and Oliver were joined on the watch list by 15 other defensive ends for the Nagurski Trophy, which honors the best defensive player in college football. OSU made up a fifth of the representatives from the Big 12 as the conference as a whole had 10 players on the list. Oklahoma State was also one of 20 teams with multiple players on the list and one of only three from the Big 12.

Martin heads into his super senior season as one of nine Cowboys who have elected to take advantage of their extra season of eligibility. An established veteran on the defensive side of the ball, Martin’s 50 career games played in are the most on the OSU roster and his 22 career starts are tied for second most on the defense entering 2022. He comes off his best season of his career in 2021 where he was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team by the coaches in the conference after racking up 41 tackles, which were most on the OSU defensive line, and ranked second in sacks (9.0) and third in tackles for loss (14.0).

Oliver joins Martin on the list after putting together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons across the nation and in Oklahoma State history in 2021. He was a unanimous selection as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned numerous freshman All-America honors. His 11.5 sacks ranked seventh in the FBS, led the Big 12 and was an OSU freshman record. He comes off the best season of his career in 2021 where he was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team after racking up 41 tackles. His tackles total was most on the OSU defensive line, and he also ranked second in sacks (9.0) and third in tackles for loss (14.0).

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the five finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2022 trophy on Nov. 16 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.



