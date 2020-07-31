OStateIllustrated - Madden Ratings: Farrell's highest-rated Big 12 players

*****

1. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State - 97

Hubbard is the best of the best in the Big 12 after his 2,000-yard season, and he should be in Heisman consideration if the Pokes have a big year.

*****

2. DB Trevor Moehrig, TCU - 91

The best coverage defensive back in the Big 12 is also a big hitter. He’s all over the field, causing turnover after turnover.

*****

3. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas - 89

Ehlinger is a gritty leader who can beat you with his arm and legs. He should have a huge year. He had the second-highest passer rating in the Big 12 last year behind Jalen Hurts and rushed for 663 yards and seven TDs.



*****

4. WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State - 89

Wallace would have been even higher had he not been injured last season. He’s arguably one of the top five receivers in college football.

*****

5. QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State - 87

Purdy is another elite quarterback in the league and should carve up defenses again this season after throwing for 27 scores and nearly 4,000 yards last season.

*****

6. OT Sam Cosmi, Texas - 87

The battle for the best OL in the Big 12 is a good one, but Cosmi gets the nod as a tackle.

*****

7. C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma - 86

Humphrey is a special breed at center and could be a first-rounder when all is said and done.

*****

8. DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma - 86

I like Perkins a lot more than many do, and I think he builds on a very good season last year.

*****

9. DT Darius Stills, West Virginia - 86

Stills is an athletic nightmare inside, and he could have double-digit sacks this season.

*****

10. RB Pooka Williams, Kansas - 85

Kansas doesn’t get much attention, but Williams has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for a bad team.

*****

OTHER BIG 12 PLAYERS WHO JUST MISSED THE CUT