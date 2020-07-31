OStateIllustrated - Madden Ratings: Farrell's highest-rated Big 12 players

Madden Ratings: Farrell's highest-rated Big 12 players
Last week, in my Three Point Stance I fooled around with some EA Sports NCAA football rankings for current college players after the annual Madden rankings came out. I dig a little deeper on that this week by breaking down the top 10 in each conference. We finish today with the Big 12.
RELATED: The Big Ten's highest-rated players | SEC | ACC | Pac-12
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker
*****
1. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State - 97
Hubbard is the best of the best in the Big 12 after his 2,000-yard season, and he should be in Heisman consideration if the Pokes have a big year.
*****
2. DB Trevor Moehrig, TCU - 91
The best coverage defensive back in the Big 12 is also a big hitter. He’s all over the field, causing turnover after turnover.
*****
3. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas - 89
Ehlinger is a gritty leader who can beat you with his arm and legs. He should have a huge year. He had the second-highest passer rating in the Big 12 last year behind Jalen Hurts and rushed for 663 yards and seven TDs.
*****
4. WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State - 89
Wallace would have been even higher had he not been injured last season. He’s arguably one of the top five receivers in college football.
*****
5. QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State - 87
Purdy is another elite quarterback in the league and should carve up defenses again this season after throwing for 27 scores and nearly 4,000 yards last season.
*****
6. OT Sam Cosmi, Texas - 87
The battle for the best OL in the Big 12 is a good one, but Cosmi gets the nod as a tackle.
*****
7. C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma - 86
Humphrey is a special breed at center and could be a first-rounder when all is said and done.
*****
8. DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma - 86
I like Perkins a lot more than many do, and I think he builds on a very good season last year.
*****
9. DT Darius Stills, West Virginia - 86
Stills is an athletic nightmare inside, and he could have double-digit sacks this season.
*****
10. RB Pooka Williams, Kansas - 85
Kansas doesn’t get much attention, but Williams has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for a bad team.
*****
OTHER BIG 12 PLAYERS WHO JUST MISSED THE CUT
TCU LB Garret Wallow, Iowa State S Greg Eisworth, Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks, West Virginia DT Dante Stills, Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemigba, Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar, Texas LB Joseph Ossai, Oklahoma DT LaRon Stokes and TCU S Ar’Darius Washington.