Nearly five months after he was hired as Oklahoma State's head basketball coach, Steve Lutz has completed his first roster for the 2024-25 season. He did so with his one and only true freshman addition.

And he looked overseas to do it.

The program announced the addition of Serbian Andrija Vukovich (pronounced on-DREE-uh VOO-koh-vich).

The 6-11 Serb may be a true freshman, but isn't typical at 20 years old and a strong international experience base as an amateur.

"To get a player and person of Andrija’s caliber is a big win for Oklahoma State, especially this late in the summer," Lutz said. "He is a strong, physical guy who moves well and can defend and finish around the rim. Competing at highest level of Serbian basketball should help speed up Andrija’s development and make for a smooth transition to the Big 12. We’re excited to welcome him to Stillwater and Cowboy Basketball Family!”

Vukovic suited up 22 times with eight starts last season for KK Vršac after spending the 2022-23 campaign with FMP Beograd. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds for the former in 13.0 minutes per game while converting nearly two-thirds of his field goal attempts (.657). His best performance came in a Feb. 10, 2024 win over KK Dynamic when he put up a career-high 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting.





Prior to that, he played two seasons (2020-22) on the Serbian junior league circuit with Crvena Zeveda’s U19 team alongside 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick Nikola Topic and helped the club to back-to-back semifinal appearances. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds during the 2021-22 season while shooting 67% from the field.