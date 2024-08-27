PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KTU1EUDFaVkNUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpNTURQMVpWQ1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Lutz fills out roster with Serb big

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Nearly five months after he was hired as Oklahoma State's head basketball coach, Steve Lutz has completed his first roster for the 2024-25 season. He did so with his one and only true freshman addition.

And he looked overseas to do it.

The program announced the addition of Serbian Andrija Vukovich (pronounced on-DREE-uh VOO-koh-vich).

The 6-11 Serb may be a true freshman, but isn't typical at 20 years old and a strong international experience base as an amateur.

"To get a player and person of Andrija’s caliber is a big win for Oklahoma State, especially this late in the summer," Lutz said. "He is a strong, physical guy who moves well and can defend and finish around the rim. Competing at highest level of Serbian basketball should help speed up Andrija’s development and make for a smooth transition to the Big 12. We’re excited to welcome him to Stillwater and Cowboy Basketball Family!”

Vukovic suited up 22 times with eight starts last season for KK Vršac after spending the 2022-23 campaign with FMP Beograd. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds for the former in 13.0 minutes per game while converting nearly two-thirds of his field goal attempts (.657). His best performance came in a Feb. 10, 2024 win over KK Dynamic when he put up a career-high 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting.


Prior to that, he played two seasons (2020-22) on the Serbian junior league circuit with Crvena Zeveda’s U19 team alongside 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick Nikola Topic and helped the club to back-to-back semifinal appearances. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds during the 2021-22 season while shooting 67% from the field.

