One week after being hired as Oklahoma State's new head basketball coach, Steve Lutz is starting to round out his staff. Wednesday's announcement is a very familiar face to Cowboy basketball fans - former Cowboy sharpshooter and assistant coach, Keiton Page.

Since his playing career (2008-12) ended, Page has remained with Cowboy basketball in a variety of roles. Most recently, he was promoted to Mike Boynton's staff to an assistant coach position for the 2023-24 season.

"After visiting with Keiton, it was clear that our values and priorities align,” Lutz said. “I’m delighted to have him on our bench. His work ethic, basketball knowledge, leadership skills, and deep-rooted connection to Oklahoma State will be invaluable as we rebuild Cowboy Basketball."

Beyond his own experience as a player, support staff and coach, Page's family tree is packed with coaches. His grandfather, Howard Ray, was a legendary coach at Collinsville High School. His father, Davis, won six state titles as Pawnee and Yale. Brother Brady played and assisted on those teams and is now the head coach at Hennessey.