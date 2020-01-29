Oklahoma State may have just added the final piece to their 2020 class. Iowa Central C.C. linebacker Lamont Bishop announced his verbal commitment to OSU on Wednesday afternoon.

Bishop visited Stillwater officially over the weekend and picked up a Cowboy offer during the trip. The relative unknown from the JUCO ranks also had offers from UAB, Southern Miss, Jacksonville State and Marshall.

The 6-2, 225 pound 'backer only played in five games this season for ICCC, but racked up nearly 40 tackles in that game. He'll be expected to provide immediate depth in OSU's linebacking corps.