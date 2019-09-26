Jabbar Muhammad locked in with Oklahoma State
DESOTO, Texas -- Jabbar Muhammad has been committed to Oklahoma State for 17 months going on 18 in October.That's as solid as it gets.The three-star cornerback out of DeSoto (Texas) High School bre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news