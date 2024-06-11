Oklahoma State offered back in January and an official visit was set up in the early spring window thereafter.

Even as other programs came in on Alexander McPherson, that trip to Stillwater stood out and on Tuesday afternoon he went public with the commitment to OSU.

"The relationship I have with the coaches, the culture, big-time football, big-time fan base," he told Rivals. "And I feel at home in Stillwater!

"Being honest, coach (Mike) Gundy and his staff are a perfect fit for me."

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman makes a dozen verbal commitments for Gundy and company in the class of 2025. McPherson joins Kansas native Kyle Keya and Texan Jordan Covington among those projected to play on the defensive front.