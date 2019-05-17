News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 11:03:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Illingworth breaks down his decision

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated.com
Publisher

Oklahoma State has their quarterback for the 2020 class and they did it with style, landing 4-star Rivals250 signal-caller Shane Illingworth on Wednesday night. We caught up with Illingworth on Thu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}