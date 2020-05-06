Though his and OSU's 2019 season ended over five months ago, the awards keep rolling in for Chuba Hubbard. The redshirt junior picked up the Cornish Trophy on Wednesday. See the OSU media relations release below for details.





STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the winner of the Cornish Trophy on Wednesday, presented in a ceremony live on YouTube.

The award is presented annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football, with Hubbard’s recognition marking the first for an Oklahoma State player.

“It’s an honor to represent Canada, Alberta and my family in accepting this award, and acknowledging all the hard work I’ve put in,” Hubbard said.

OSU had two finalists for the trophy, as linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga joined Hubbard as part of the final five up for the honor.

The trophy adds another accolade to a long list of awards for Hubbard, as he was also named a unanimous All-American, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award presented to the nation’s top running back. He also finished eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, which marks the third best finish for a Canadian player.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native ended the 2019 season as the FBS leader in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game. He ranked first among all players from Power Five conferences in rushing touchdowns and led the Big 12 in both points scored and total touchdowns.

Hubbard’s season total of 2,094 rushing yards ranks 16th in FBS history and third in Big 12 Conference history. It marked the second-best single-season total in school history, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman season.

Additionally, Hubbard rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his last 11 games, which was the longest active streak in the nation, and led the country with 15 rushes of 30 yards or longer, nine rushes of 40 yards or longer, seven rushes of 50 yards or longer, five rushes of 60 yards or longer, three rushes of 70 yards or longer, two rushes of 80 yards or longer and one rush of 90 yards or longer.

Top performances from the 2019 season included the largest single-game rushing total for any Power Five Conference player all year with 296 yards against Kansas State, a 256 rushing yard day against Tulsa for the sixth-highest single-game output in the FBS this season and a 223 rushing yard day against TCU that marked the first time a running back has gone over 200 yards in a game against the Horned Frogs in Gary Patterson’s 19 years as head coach.

The Cornish Trophy was awarded via live stream on YouTube. The original plan was to present the award to Hubbard at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on April 18. Organizers have promised to bring the trophy to him to place his signature on the back of it to maintain the tradition of signing the trophy.

The Cornish trophy was selected by 20 reporters, CFL player personnel staff and other experts in two rounds of voting at the conclusion of bowl season. The trophy is on display at the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton, Ontario.