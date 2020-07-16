OStateIllustrated - Hubbard, Wallace named to watch lists

More preseason accolades continue to roll in for Oklahoma State Cowboys.

In addition to Kolby Harvell-Peel's nomination to the Bednarik watch list, two offensive players have now been officially tabbed for major awards.

On Wednesday, Chuba Hubbard was named as a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award. The Walker award goes to the nation's top running back, and Hubbard was a finalist for it in 2019. Hubbard is expected to be a contender for the Heisman Trophy as well.

Today, receiver Tylan Wallace was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. Wallace was a finalist for the Biletnikoff in 2018.