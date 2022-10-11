Jaedon Foreman - DL--Del City, OK Foreman had a nice hand in helping Del City Eagles crush Sapulpa 56-7.On the night, he recorded four tackles(with a sack).

Zane Flores - QB--Gretna, NE Flores scored three rushing touchdowns this week in Gretna’s 41-27 against Papillion-LaVista South. Flores was 17-for-32, 212 yards and 2 TD's. The dual-threat added 53 on the ground along with the three scores.

Camron Heard - WR/ATH--Houston Furr Heard helped Furr beat a good Yates team, 39-36. Heard put 238 yards and five touchdowns on the stat sheet, rushing for over 13 yds per. In a run first offense, he added 31 yds in the air.

JaKobe Sanders -OL --Stillwater, OK The Pioneers smoked Charles Page (Sand Springs) 58-7 to move to 6-0 and atop the 6A-II standings. Stillwater ran for 131 yards and put up 381 yards in the air. Sanders helped keep QB Gage Gundy clean on the night.

Kam Franklin - DB--Oak Grove, LA Oak Grove Tigers lost to Haynesville 28-21.There weren’t any stats on our various sources.

Dylan Smith - DB--Braswell, TX Bye week

Poasa Utu -LB--Kennedale, TX Kennedale lost 10-3 to Lake Worth. Utu had eight total tackles(with a sack). Poasa has 4 sacks on the season with 15+ tackles for losses

Jack Endean -OL --Tanque Verde, AZ Tanque Verde stomped Catalina 54-0 on Friday. A twio-way lineman, Endean has 30 tackles, 17 solo with a fumble recovery(caused the fumble as well) for the season so far.

Ricky Lolohea -DL--Trinity, TX Trinity beat Paschal 55-18 for their first win of the season. Lolohea recorded a sack and 4 tackles.