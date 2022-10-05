Jakobe Sanders (Stillwater) - After missing several weeks with a leg injury, the Stillwater center returned to action last Friday night. The Pioneers rushed for 177 yards in a 38-6 win over Booker T. Washington, moving to 5-0 on the season.

Jaedon Foreman (Del City) - had a sack and tackle in a 34-33 Del City loss to McAlester.

Zane Flores (Gretna) -went 24 of 40 for 382 passing yards. He added 16 rushing yards and accounted for five total touchdowns in the contest. Flores is currently at 1,352 yards and 15 TD's with 3 INT's. He led Gretna to a big comeback win late this week, after engineering mostly blowouts earlier this season.

Jelani McDonald (Waco Connally) -he has been dealing with an injury, but got a bit of time in going 1-3 for 9 yards in the Connally 45-27 win over Springtown.

Kam Franklin (Oak Grove, LA) -Oak Grove lost to Mangham 50-21, no defense stats out from the services we use.

Dylan Smith (Aubrey (TX) Braswell) -Braswell lost 60-51 to McKinney. Smith recorded an interception, five tackles. On the offensive side he had three catches for 37 yards. Smith now has three interceptions on the season.

Poasa Utu (Kennedale) -Kennedale routed Castleberry 56-0 this weekend to pick up their first win of the season.. No stats recorded.

Saving the big performance of the week.....

Camron Heard (Houston Furr) - Furr won 53-12 over North Forest. Heard, was 10-for-17 for 167 passing yards,, with three touchdowns and one interception. On the ground Heard added 162 rushing yards and four scores, accounting for 7 total touchdowns. He has 19 on the year.