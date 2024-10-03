How the verbals fared, Week 5
While statistics are still hard to come by, several of OSU's receiver prospects had impressive numbers in Week 5. Kobi Foreman - ATH (Berkner HS)- Berkner lost to Richardson 22-21, no stats for eit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news