Advertisement
in other news
How the Verbals Fared, Week 6
This week's update includes news that a pair of current verbals are out for the season.
• Jeff Johnson
The Rumor Mill turns; here's what we know
The boards and X were busting with rumors of coaching and depth chart moves. Here is the latest as we know it
• Jeff Johnson
WR commit Royal Capell fits specific role for Cowboys
Capell expects to step directly into Brennan Presley's current role.
• Marshall Levenson
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz
Arkansas OL Evan Goodwin has been a frequent visitor to OSU
• Adam Gorney
Ask the Expert: West Virginia
For our 5 questions this week, we turn to WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings for answers about the matchup.
• Jeff Johnson
in other news
How the Verbals Fared, Week 6
This week's update includes news that a pair of current verbals are out for the season.
• Jeff Johnson
The Rumor Mill turns; here's what we know
The boards and X were busting with rumors of coaching and depth chart moves. Here is the latest as we know it
• Jeff Johnson
WR commit Royal Capell fits specific role for Cowboys
Capell expects to step directly into Brennan Presley's current role.
• Marshall Levenson
How the recruits fared, week 8
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Oklahoma State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- SDE
- OT
- WR
- RB
- ATH
- OG
- ATH
- WDE
- WR
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement