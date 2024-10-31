Homecoming moved to Fox

in other news
How the Verbals Fared, Week 6
This week's update includes news that a pair of current verbals are out for the season.
The Rumor Mill turns; here's what we know
The boards and X were busting with rumors of coaching and depth chart moves. Here is the latest as we know it
WR commit Royal Capell fits specific role for Cowboys
Capell expects to step directly into Brennan Presley's current role.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz
Arkansas OL Evan Goodwin has been a frequent visitor to OSU
Ask the Expert: West Virginia
For our 5 questions this week, we turn to WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings for answers about the matchup.
The Los Angeles Dodgers finishing off the New York Yankees in the World Series on Wednesday night has led to a network change for Oklahoma State's Homecoming game with Arizona State.
Originally set for a 6 p.m. kick on FS1, the game will now be broadcast nationally on Fox. Kickoff remains unchanged at 6 p.m.
