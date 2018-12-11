Junior running back Justice Hill and sophomore wide receiver Tylan Wallace continued to rack up post-season honors on Tuesday.

It was a big one for Hill, being tabbed as the 2018 Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He is the first Cowboy to win that honor after its creation in the 2012-2013 academic year.

Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.

Hill, who was also an Academic All-American and first team Academic All-Big 12 team selection this season, is from Tulsa who is majoring in Finance and holds a 3.64 GPA.

Earlier in the day, Wallace was named to the Sporting News All-America first team.

It’s the latest in a long list of All-America accolades for Wallace, who has already been named to the ESPN team, as well as the Walter Camp, AP and Sports Illustrated second teams.