OStateIllustrated - Harvell-Peel added to Thorpe Award watch list

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced Monday.

Harvell-Peel is one of 49 total players and nine Big 12 players to be included on the watch list for the award, which is awarded annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

As a sophomore in 2019, Harvell-Peel earned first team All-Big 12 honors from both the coaches and the Associated Press and was honored by the OSU coaches with the Bob Fenimore Award presented to the team’s most valuable player.

The College Station, Texas, native made a significant contribution in a wide variety of areas last year, posting 71 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. His five interceptions ranked seventh nationally and his two fumble recoveries tied for 27th nationally, which made him one of only two FBS players who ranked in the top 30 nationally in both categories.

Also noteworthy, Harvell-Peel led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the FBS with 1.5 passes defended per game in 2019. His up six pass break ups as part of Oklahoma State’s win at No. 23 Iowa State set a school record and matched the highest single-game total in the FBS in 2019.

A screening committee consisting of OSHOF members monitors the watch list players and narrows the field to 10 to 15 semifinalists on the first Monday of November. The committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which will be announced Dec. 10 at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.





The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN's live presentation.