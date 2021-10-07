Gundy: We have a lot of work
Sitting at 5-0 with a trip to 4-1 Texas looming, No. 12 Oklahoma State's bye week comes at what might be an ideal time. Though the record is unblemished, OSU work through five games hasn't always b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news