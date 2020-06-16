OStateIllustrated - Gundy issues video apology

Gundy issues video apology
A little over 24 hours after things blew up all over the internet about a t-shirt Mike Gundy wore on a recent fishing trip and star running back Chuba Hubbard's reaction to it, Gundy has issued a video apology.
In it, he says he met with the team today and they spoke about OAN's take on Black Lives Matter. Check it out below:
June 16, 2020
The reception of the video by team members appears entirely positive. Safety Tre Sterling re-tweeted Gundy's video and said "Real men accept their mistakes and make them right! I respect our Coach and everyone else needs to! Let’s get the season going!"
Hubbard commented "A step in the right direction," on his re-tweet.