OStateIllustrated - Gundy issues video apology

{{ timeAgo('2020-06-16 17:31:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Gundy issues video apology

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

A little over 24 hours after things blew up all over the internet about a t-shirt Mike Gundy wore on a recent fishing trip and star running back Chuba Hubbard's reaction to it, Gundy has issued a video apology.

In it, he says he met with the team today and they spoke about OAN's take on Black Lives Matter. Check it out below:

The reception of the video by team members appears entirely positive. Safety Tre Sterling re-tweeted Gundy's video and said "Real men accept their mistakes and make them right! I respect our Coach and everyone else needs to! Let’s get the season going!"

Hubbard commented "A step in the right direction," on his re-tweet.

