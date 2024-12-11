Grantham officially named DC

Per a noon Wednesday release from the school, Todd Grantham is officially Oklahoma State football's new defensive coordinator.

Grantham has a long history of coordinating defenses at high levels, including the NFL That DC experience includes the Cleveland Browns (2005-07), Georgia (2010-13), Louisville (2014-16), Mississippi State (2017) and Florida (2018-21). He's most recently been employed as the New Orleans Saints defensive line coach.

“We are pleased to have coach Todd Grantham join our staff as defensive coordinator,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and a pedigree very rarely seen in college football today. Our fans and players should be extremely excited about Oklahoma State defensive football from this point moving forward.”





Before moving back to the NFL, Grantham spent the 2022 season as an analyst on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. Our sources indicated that Saban has been advising Gundy on potential hires, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.





In his statement in the release, Grantham acknowledged that a rebuild job lies ahead.





“I would like to thank Coach Gundy and the Oklahoma State administration for allowing me to be part of reestablishing the success and identity of this program,” Grantham said. “We have a lot of work to do, but we are going to embrace the process to give Oklahoma State fans something to be proud of. Time to work!”







