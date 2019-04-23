The Oklahoma State receivers corps got a new addition on Monday night when South Alabama graduate transfer Jordan McCray announced via Twitter that he had chosen Oklahoma State to be the school he would finish out his career with.

At 6-foot-5 by 190 pounds, McCray gives OSU another Marcell Ateman-like option (along with C.J. Moore) for the passing game. The son of former Alabama receiver Curtis Brown, McCray emerged his junior season, ending 2018 as the Jaguars third-leading pass catcher. He tallied 29 receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns.