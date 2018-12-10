Glass sets final 6, commitment date
If you were wondering if there would be anything of interest for Oklahoma State football recruiting after the early signing period, running back Deondrick Glass indicated today there will be. Arguably OSU's top remaining target for the 2019 class, Glass released what appears to be his final six schools, as well as his planned commitment date.
I will be announcing my commitment on January 14th on ESPN!!! pic.twitter.com/i3zwRd1t8l— Deondrick Glass (@deondrickglass) December 10, 2018
Though the Cowboys landed JUCO RB Dezmon Jackson yesterday, there was never a doubt that Glass is still the top target at the position and for the class overall.