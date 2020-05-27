 OStateIllustrated - Gay talks about choosing the Pokes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 10:07:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Gay talks about choosing the Pokes

Casey Jordan
Staff Writer

Raymond Gay became the 4th commitment for the Oklahoma State 2021 class. The 6’0 170 lb (DB) from Red Oak, Texas pulled the trigger and committed to the Cowboys two weeks ago.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}