OStateIllustrated - Four-star Aidan Shaw making strides

Four-star Aidan Shaw making strides
OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- Over the last week, one of the nation's top summer programs MoKan Elite conducted their summer mini camp. Four-star Aidan Shaw was one of the standouts.
The rising junior at Stillwell (Kans.) Blue Valley high school is a big time athlete with tremendous size and versatility. Since Rivals.com last saw him in February, it has clear that he has been working on his game.
"I've been hitting the weights a lot," Shaw told RIvals.com. "I've really been trying to work on my shot, I changed up the form a little while back and my shot has been getting better. I'm also working on my handles, trying to get them tighter."
College coaches have taken notice of Shaw. His phone has been ringing consistently since schools could contact him directly on June 15th. Creighton, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Wichita State have offered while Arkansas, Kansas and many more have been in touch.
"So my mom made a joke, she was like watch them start texting and calling you right at midnight," said Shaw. "Anyway I went to bed at like 11 not expecting anything and when I woke up I already had some texts from like 12:01 and then that whole week my phone was blowing up which was really fun."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Shaw broke down a few of the programs that he has seen first hand.
Kansas: "They keep in contact with me. I've been texting the coaches, they have been texting me which has been really good. We are building a relationship. The team has a chemistry."
Missouri: "I've been on a couple of visits there with the coaches. I've been to a football game there, they've toured me through their school and I'm building relationships with Cuonzo (Martin) and (Chris) Hollender and more recently coach (Marco) Harris so that's been really nice.
Oklahoma State: "Mike Boynton is a really fun dude, I last talked to him about a week ago. When I went down there it was good and the coaches really had a connection and were really friendly to me so it was all good."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Like most everybody else, Shaw is in a bit of a holding pattern when it comes to taking visits and figuring out his next move. But, with two years of high school in front of him there is no rush and he has learned that while he wants to be recruited at the highest level, there is more to picking a school than going with the biggest name.
"As a kid, everybody looks at like the Dukes and Kentuckys and all the big schools right," said Shaw. "Now I'm looking for some chemistry and an opportunity to show what I have and really fit in with a team to try and win a championship.
"I'm just taking it head on, it has been really fun with coaches calling and texting so we will see what happens."