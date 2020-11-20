OStateIllustrated - Ford, Williams ready for Bedlam test

Senior cornerback Rodarius Williams and sophomore defensive end Trace Ford head into Saturday's edition of the Bedlam Series from different places. A Louisiana native, Williams will be playing in his fourth Bedlam game. Ford, who grew up in Oklahoma with a keen interest in the game will be making his second Bedlam – and the first in Norman.

For Williams, Saturday is all about leadership. As it has been all season for him.

"My main thing is keeping guys' heads up and spirits high," Williams said. "My role is to be a true leader. I've been here before and a lot of guys have been here before, but with the seniority I have, I have to keep everybody level-headed."

Playing against OU as a true freshman was a surreal moment for Ford, but he says it will be different this year.

“It definitely lived up to what I thought it was,” said Ford. “It was definitely nerve-wracking. I don't think I've ever been so nervous in my life, just playing that game. I think it was everything that I thought it would be. It was exciting, it was fun. Kind of like a dream come true. Kind of like a movie, I didn't believe it was happening and after the game it was like 'wow, I just played in a Bedlam game.' It was really cool.

“I think I will definitely come in more calm and focused this year. I've already played. OU's not like a fairytale to me anymore, it's just another game. I'll come in with more of a chip on my shoulder and come out and play with more experience.”

While Ford has a clear preference for OSU these days, it wasn't always so cut and dried.

“I never really chose OSU or OU growing up, I always liked both,” Ford said. “I went to games of both. I always rooted for OSU against OU because they were the underdog and I always like a good underdog story. So, I've always been a fan of OSU so it kind of fits that I am here, getting ready to play them this year.”

Williams' emergence as a true lockdown corner has been one of the keys to the Oklahoma State defense playing so well this season. Though he was a multi-year starter, Williams had played second fiddle to A.J. Green in years past at the corner spot. Thrust into the spotlight as senior, Williams has responded. Just this week, he was added to the Reese's Senior Bowl (along with fellow Cowboys Tylan Wallace and Teven Jenkins). Then he was added to the Bednarik Award watch list, which is awarded to the nation's best defensive player.

"I'm humbled first of all," Williams said on his accomplishments. "I'm thankful for the guys I've got around me. Without those guys, my job wouldn't be how it looks on film. All the great work I'm doing is definitely coming from other guys around me who put me in better positions to make plays."

Williams also credits a wide range of coaches and mentors, including brother Greedy Williams who is a Cleveland Browns corner.

"It was definitely ramped up from previous years having a lot of guys around me who are in a higher position than I am in the NFL," Williams said. "Players like my brother, my coach and my dad actually working hands on with my brother and I being home for so long, I really took training to a whole different level and I'm glad that I did."

In Oklahoma, Williams sees another test and challenge with which to prove himself and the Cowboy defense as a whole.

"I know they have talented wide receivers and we have a talented backend so it's going to be a dogfight. This a game we live for; you live for high competition games. I don't like easy games or people not throwing at me because I want to be challenged. I hope those guys throw the ball at me every time. I'm ready."