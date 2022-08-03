Football is back!

The dog days of summer are over. For football fans, at least.

Oklahoma State opens fall camp a bit later this morning. Here's a quick look ahead at a few key dates for OSU football over the next month.

Wednesday, August 3rd - first fall practice, no pads.

Friday, August 5th - first full pads practice, Extreme Camp begins

Saturday, August 6th - Media Day

Saturday, August 13th - Probable major scrummage

Sunday, August 14th - Fall camp ends

Monday, August 15th - first day of classes

Thursday, August 25th - Mike Gundy media luncheon

Thursday, September 1st - Season and home opener with Central Michigan. 6 p.m. kickoff, televised on FS1.

Monday, September 5th - Mike Gundy media luncheon

With the above media luncheon, OSU football will fall into a normal routine, with media luncheons on Monday ahead of Saturday games.

Saturday, September 10th - Arizona State in Stillwater



