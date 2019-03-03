Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 22:09:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Football hosts 2020 and '21 prospects

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated.com
Publisher

While Mike Boynton and Cowboy basketball had a huge recruiting weekend, Cowboy football also hosted a number of prospects for their second post-signing day major junior day, which they dubbed VIP C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}